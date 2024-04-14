OSUN: 63-Year-Old Man Kills Mother Over Palm Oil Proceeds

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 63-year-old man named Lukman Odejoju has been arrested for killing his 100-year-old mother, Aminat, in Kajola village near Apomu, Osun State. The alleged murder occurred on Saturday around 4 PM.

According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, the incident stemmed from an argument between Lukman and his mother over the collection of proceeds from the palm oil produced on their farmland.

The source told THE WHISTLER that the dispute escalated into a heated altercation, during which Lukman allegedly strangled his mother and then pushed her, leading to her death.

“We informed the police, who later took both Lukman and the corpse of his mother to the Police Station in Apomu,” the source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident and the arrest of Lukman.

Similarly, the Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalaola, stated that Lukman had admitted to pushing his mother, leading to her death, but claimed he could not explain the spirit that possessed him.

“The son told us that he pushed her mother and she fell down which caused her death. He said he could not explain the spirit that possessed him. Investigation is on and we have transferred him to the Command Headquarters in Osogbo for further investigation,” Opalaola said, adding that the police have transferred Lukman to their command headquarters in Osogbo for further investigation.