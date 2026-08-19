Arsenal Demand Speedy Resolution Of Man City Financial Charges

Arsenal have called for a swift conclusion to Manchester City’s long-running financial case, with the club’s chief executive, Richard Garlick, saying Premier League clubs need clarity on the outcome of the proceedings.

City are facing more than 100 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations, but an independent commission has yet to deliver its verdict despite the disciplinary hearing concluding more than 18 months ago.

The case, which was brought against the reigning champions several years ago, has continued to generate uncertainty across the league, with clubs increasingly concerned about the implications of a prolonged process.

Speaking ahead of the new Premier League season, Garlick acknowledged the frustration surrounding the delay and said clubs were eager to know how the matter would be resolved.

“It has gone on for a while,” he said.

“Everybody – the league and the teams – would want the clarity around what’s going to happen next.

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“But it’s not something that I can control. It’s not something I can speculate on.

“And I just hope that there is a solution very quickly.”

The Premier League first charged City in February 2023 following a lengthy investigation into the club’s financial affairs.

The allegations cover several seasons and include claims that City failed to provide accurate financial information relating to player and managerial payments between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 campaigns.

The club is also accused of breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules between 2013-14 and 2017-18, as well as the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations during three seasons.

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City further face allegations that they failed to cooperate with the league’s investigation between December 2018 and February 2023.

The Manchester club has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has maintained its position throughout the disciplinary proceedings.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters recently admitted that the process had taken longer than anticipated, but insisted that the league was required to allow the independent procedure to run its course.

“I do accept it’s taking longer than expected, and I understand that people want to find out as soon as possible what’s going on, but I simply can’t provide that,” Masters said.

He described the proceedings as “hugely complex”, adding that the league’s regulations required the matter to be resolved through the established process.

“Our rules are very clear – we have to follow the process, and there’s only one real clear route through, which is to allow that process to reach its natural conclusion,” he said.

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The prolonged case has reportedly caused unease among several Premier League clubs, particularly over the potential sporting and financial consequences of any eventual finding against City.

Arsenal, who finished as runners-up to City in 2023 and 2024, are among clubs that have a direct competitive interest in the outcome.

The Gunners lost the title to City by five points in 2023 and finished two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side the following season.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham were also reported to have issued legal notices to City in 2024, reserving their rights to pursue compensation should the club ultimately be found guilty.

Some clubs were said to have calculated potential losses exceeding £100m, reflecting the possible financial impact of City’s alleged breaches on competing clubs.

The issue has gained further significance following a recent decision involving Everton, who were ordered to pay Burnley £35m in compensation over the impact of a breach of the Premier League’s financial regulations.

The growing legal costs associated with financial regulation disputes have also become a concern within the league.

The Premier League reportedly spent £45m on legal bills during the 2023-24 season, with disputes surrounding its financial rules contributing significantly to the expenditure.

While clubs have acknowledged that the City proceedings are being handled independently, there have been calls for the league to review its disciplinary system to prevent similarly lengthy cases in the future.

One club official reportedly urged the Premier League to consider a more efficient mechanism capable of delivering faster resolutions to financial cases.

For Arsenal, however, the immediate priority appears to be an end to the uncertainty surrounding the City case.