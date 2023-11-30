Arsenal Set Champions League Record With 6-0 Win Over Lens
Arsenal recorded a 6-0 win over RC Lens to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages in style.
The Gunners made a return to the competition for the first time in seven years and have advanced to second round with a game to spare after breezing past Lens at the Emirates Stadium.
Kai Havertz gave Arsenal the lead with a close range finish from Jesus’ pass in the 13th minute.
Saka set up Jesus for the second goal after a powerful run to leave Lens defenders at his wake.
Saka went from provider to score two minutes later to make it 3-0.
Martinelli added the fourth goal bottom corner finish from the left to continue the scoring spree.
Odegaard scored the fifth goal with a volley from a Tomiyasu’s pass to end the first half 5-0.
The Gunners became the first team to have five different scorers in the first half of a Champions League match.
Jorginho put the icing on the cake from the spot after Abduqodir Khusanov handled the ball in the 18-yard box to make it 6-0.
In the other Group B match, PSV defeated Sevilla 3-2.
Arsenal are on top of Group B with 12 points from five games, PSV are guaranteed a second-place finish with 8 points from four games with a game to spare.