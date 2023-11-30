Arsenal Set Champions League Record With 6-0 Win Over Lens

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal recorded a 6-0 win over RC Lens to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages in style.

The Gunners made a return to the competition for the first time in seven years and have advanced to second round with a game to spare after breezing past Lens at the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz gave Arsenal the lead with a close range finish from Jesus’ pass in the 13th minute.

Saka set up Jesus for the second goal after a powerful run to leave Lens defenders at his wake.

Saka went from provider to score two minutes later to make it 3-0.

Martinelli added the fourth goal bottom corner finish from the left to continue the scoring spree.

Odegaard scored the fifth goal with a volley from a Tomiyasu’s pass to end the first half 5-0.

The Gunners became the first team to have five different scorers in the first half of a Champions League match.

Jorginho put the icing on the cake from the spot after Abduqodir Khusanov handled the ball in the 18-yard box to make it 6-0.

In the other Group B match, PSV defeated Sevilla 3-2.

Arsenal are on top of Group B with 12 points from five games, PSV are guaranteed a second-place finish with 8 points from four games with a game to spare.