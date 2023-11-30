Bellingham Sets New Champions League Record As Real Madrid Defeat Napoli 4-2

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rave of the moment, Jude Bellingham was on target again for Real Madrid in the 4-2 win over Napoli in a Champions League encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to life at Real Madrid since joining from Dortmund in the summer.

Giovanni Simeone gave Napoli the lead in the ninth minute.

Rodrygo quickly restored parity for Real Madrid two minutes later with a curling effort.

Bellingham turned the game around with a well-placed header from David Alaba’s cross to make it 2-1 in Real Madrid’s favour.

The 20-year-old has now become the first Real Madrid player to score in his first four matches for the club in the Champions League.

He has now scored 15 goals in 16 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season.

Zambo Anguissa brought Napoli back into the game with a powerful effort just after the restart.

Nico Paz restored Real Madrid’s lead in the 84th minute to make it 3-2.

Bellingham assisted Joselu with a stunning outside of the foot cross for the striker to tap in.

The former Dortmund has now recorded four assists in the Champions League this season.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Bellingham for his impressive form.

“No one could imagine his adaptation here to this club and this football. It is surprising to fans, teammates, and even rivals.

“He is spectacular when he arrives in the area. He is a gift for football. He has great talent.

“He is a modern player, ideal for today’s football, with intensity and the ability.

“He is a serious, professional young man who has adapted very well to the locker room.

“What I see differently is an arrival inside the area that Zidane did not have and an individual quality from Zidane that Bellingham does not have.

“There is the difference, but this is modern football, which wants physically strong players like Bellingham, capable of covering the entire field very quickly.”

Real Madrid are on top of Group C with 15 points from five games, Napoli sits in the second place with 8 points from the same number of games with a game to go.