‘Aso Villa, Governors’ Lodge, Military Barracks Not In Abuja Master plan, Demolish Them’—Bwala Tells Wike

The Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala has told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, to step on the toes of top politicians by demolishing the Aso Villa as it was not in the original master plan of Abuja.

Bwala said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Wike had last week said he will demolish all illegal buildings and structures in the territory as part of efforts to restore the Abuja Master Plan.

He had said: “It is not going to be business as usual. Those distorting Abuja Master Plan: if you build where you are not supposed to, the building will go down.

“If you build on a green area, sorry, it will go down. Those who were allocated land and refused to develop them, we will revoke such lands and re-allocate them to those who are ready to develop them.

“Those who don’t pay ground rent, we will not notify them to do so, but I will not be tired of signing revocation notices.

“Uncompleted buildings that have become a haven for criminals will be reclaimed by the government and put them to good use.”

But speaking on the development, Bwala tackled the minister on his demolishing threat, telling him been to start his plan of demolishing buildings that are not in the original Master Plan of Abuja from the seat of power.

Specifically, Bwala argued that if the original Master Plan of the FCT must be followed, then the President’s residence and some other government assets must be demolished as well.

He listed some of the buildings to be affected to include military barracks, Asokoro extension where governors lodge are located and other too buildings of the Federal Government.

He said, “There are many Federal Government assets and buildings in strategic places that are not in the original Master Plan,

“The FCT is not like the Ministry of Works; it is an Administration. There are many more important things than demolition that make up the Administration of the FCT,” Bwala said.

“Let’s even start with the demolition. He (Wike) said he wants to go back to the original Master Plan. If we talk about the original Master Plan, let me tell you that the Aso Villa that sits the President, the seat of power is not in the original Master Plan, it must go down.

“Secondly, all the military barracks that you see within the FCT are not in the original Master Plan; then the military barracks must go down.

“Thirdly, the famous Asokoro you are hearing and the extension where all the governors in Nigeria either have liaison offices or their private homes, they are not in the original plan, they must go down.”

