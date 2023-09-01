Fire Disasters Cost Nigeria Billions, Says Interior Minister As FG To Decentralise Emergency Response

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has announced its intention to decentralise emergency response efforts, particularly in addressing fire disasters, citing the significant financial burden on Nigeria.

On Thursday night, Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, revealed this plan during his inspection of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) headquarters.

Tunji-Ojo expressed satisfaction with the facilities and commended the firefighters for their dedication, acknowledging the sacrifices, including lives and limbs lost in the line of duty.

Emphasizing that firefighting is not a choice but a necessity, the minister urged the Service’s officers and personnel to prepare themselves for the challenges of the modern era.

He said; “We will do everything humanly possible to decentralize the emergency response system. I am happy seeing the mobile trucks. If we have more in our economic zones, our markets as first responders, it will be good. It will be very disastrous if there is dire in the markets and there is no immediate response.

“The Federal Fire Service is a very important agency of government. No matter what you build, you need to pray that you do not have problems with fire. We cannot do without you firefighters. You are indispensable. Your service is not optional. It is mandatory and it is in the service of the nation.

“We appreciate your sacrifices and they will never go unnoticed. We are grateful for what you are doing. We are indebted for your service and we can only continue to live in the debt of gratitude. We thank you for the lives and property that you have saved and for your contributions to national development and the economy.

“Because we appreciate what you are doing, we appreciate how significant and how integral your work is, we will partner with you. We will support you and make sure by the grace of God and the support of Mr President, you will occupy your pride of place”.

Tunji-Ojo, who emphasized that President Bola Tinubu is alive to his responsibilities diligently, also provided contractors responsible for different Service projects with assurance of timely payment for their contractual work.

He said; “The responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property. This government is alive to its responsibility and we will provide you with firefighting appliances to do your job.

“In terms of capacity building, our training schools will no longer be dumping grounds. We will train and retrain our officers in modern techniques and equip them accordingly.

“There is need for a lot of rehabilitation of our offices. You are addressed the way you dress. We will make sure to invest in this direction.

“And to our contractors, do not worry, Renewed Hope is there. We will do everything possible to pay you”.

Speaking earlier, the Controller General of Fire CGF, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji said the Service has greatly improved from what it used to be barely a decade ago.

On the challenges facing the Service, the CGF listed inadequate manpower, attack on firefighters, housing needs for personnel, firefighting infrastructural gap, budgetary constraints and lack of a befitting corporate headquarters among others.

“We are confident that you will use the might and influence of your good offices to help resolve some if not all of our issues.

“As a Service I will like to pledge our unalloyed loyalty to your office and work together to achieve your set out promises to Nigerians particularly in the area of fire and other related emergencies”, he stated.

