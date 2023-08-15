LASTMA Officials Meet Army Over Face-Off

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following viral videos showing soldiers and officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) engaging in a scuffle in Lagos, top management of LASTMA has met with officials of the Nigerian Army.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had reported that some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, on Monday, beat up an officer of LASTMA for an undisclosed offence.

The incident reportedly happened in the Ojota area of the state.

In the video, the soldiers numbering about three, are seen with clubs and sticks, kicking and punching the LASTMA officer who obviously was in pain, rolling on the ground.

Monday’s incident must have been a retaliatory attack.

Advertisement

It would be recalled that some days ago, a LASTMA official was captured in a video assaulting a soldier who was onboard a commercial vehicle popularly known as ‘Danfo’ in the same Ojota area.

But receiving the officials of the 9 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army led by Bridgadier General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi at LASTMA Headquarters, Oshodi on Tuesday, the General Manager of the traffic agency, Bolaji Oreagba, regretted the unfortunate incidents.

Oreagba maintained that there is no love lost between the two sister agencies and that LASTMA personnel would continue to rely on continuous support from the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the state.

“We won’t abuse the relationship nor take the cordiality and warm friendliness which has existed between the Army and Lastma for granted,” Oreagba said.

He assured that such occurrence would not repeat itself as existing channels of communication would be maintained and additional new hotlines be explored by the two agencies to always resolve issues.

Advertisement

Earlier in his address, Adetuyi emphasized on the need for more cordial collaboration and maximum cooperation between all government agencies.

The Commander promised that the Nigerian Army particularly the 9 Brigade Command, would continue to render support where necessary to activities of LASTMA.