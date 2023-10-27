ASUU Condemns Incessant Kidnapping Of Nasarawa Varsity Lecturers, Students

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm over the incessant kidnap of its colleagues and students at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK).

ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke raised the alarm during the Union’s peaceful protest after its Congress at the school on Friday.

Advertisement

The university lecturers with placards bearing inscription like, ‘Governor A A Sule, save us from terrorists’, ‘Save the lives of university lecturers’, ‘Overhaul the Security apparatus in Keffi for us to be secured’ and others, called on the Nasarawa State government to take drastic measures to curtail the incessant kidnapping in the school.

Osodeke condemned the kidnapping which he described as pathetic and called on relevant authorities to put in place necessary steps to ensure that the lecturers and students are safe from all attacks .

“It is very pathetic because in this university, about five persons have been kidnapped in the last one month and nothing has been done by security or the state government.

“They should rise up to their responsibilities because when the staff agreed to work here, the university also has the mandate to take care of their welfare and security.

Advertisement

“We are calling on the government, the Vice Chancellor and the council of this university to rise up to their responsibilities to ensure that people are safe in this university.”

He commended the union for organizing the peaceful protest which he said was necessary to notify relevant authorities of the displeasure of the union over the recent happenings.

Also speaking, Chairman, ASUU NSUK Branch, Prof. Samuel Alu, described the incidents, as a pill too bitter to swallow and called on government and security agents to, as a matter of urgency, fish out the criminals and bring them to justice

“We find it difficult to understand why this incident will happen consistently without any form of condemnation on the part of the government or military,” he said.

He added that their members were living in perpetual fear because they do not know who will be kidnapped next.

Advertisement

“So we are calling on the Commissioner of Police Nasarawa State Command to rise to the occasion. What is happening is totally unacceptable to ASUU NSUK Branch and ASUU generally,” he said.