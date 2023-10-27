Don’t Incite Voters During Election Campaigns, Imo Police Commissioner Warns Politicians

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has assured Imo residents of a hitch free election and warned politicians against inciting electorates.

The assurance is coming after the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu in a meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mamood Yakubu assured of a free and credible elections.

According to the Imo Police Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, the Commissioner assured all law abiding residents of Imo state of their safety, before, during and after the guber election.

He also said the CP has flagged off a two day intense training workshop for election security officers in the state.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has assured the law-abiding residents of the state of their maximum safety and security during and after the upcoming gubernatorial election.

“Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police admonished the dedicated officers to adhere strictly to the tenets of the Electoral Act as amended and charged them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and neutrality while discharging their lawful duties during and after the upcoming off-season election.

“The CP assured of the Command’s unalloyed commitment to collaborating with other sister security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the relevant stakeholders in the state, in conducting a peaceful, credible transparent and acceptable election.

“To this end, CP Barde beckons on politicians of the various Political Parties in the State to adopt the spirit of sportsmanship and play the rules by avoiding the use of hate speech, abusive language, or inciting statement that is likely to stir up violence or heat the polity in the State.”