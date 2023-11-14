ASUU Directs Members To Join NLC Nationwide Strike

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has urged all its members to join in the nationwide strike in line with the directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

The union in a letter signed by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday night, directed its zonal coordinators and chairpersons to mobilize their members for the strike action.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress at a Joint National Executive Council of NLC and TUC directed all affiliate unions to commence withdrawal of services with effect from 12 midnight today November 13, 2023.

“As an affiliate of NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of NLC to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

“Zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons should immediately mobilize our members to participate in the action. A people united, cannot be defeated,” the letter reads.

THE WHISTLER reports that the NLC and TUC declared a nationwide strike, November 14 after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Labour House in Abuja on Monday.

The reason for the strike by the NLC is due to the Federal government’s failure to meet the union’s demand following the assault of the NLC President Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

Out of the six demands of the Labour Union, only the removal of the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Barde has been implemented.