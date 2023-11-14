We Inherited Bankrupt Country From Buhari — NSA

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu has said that the Bola Tinubu government inherited a bankrupt country from the previous administration.

Ribadu disclosed this at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2023, noting that the country is battling a budgetary constraint.

Tinubu had inherited about N46 trillion in debt from the previous government, and according to Ribadu, the revenue generated by the current administration is being used to repay what was taken from the country.

He said, “Fine, it is important for you to know that we have inherited a very difficult situation, literally a bankrupt country, no money, to a point where we can say that all the money we’re getting now, we’re paying back what was taken. It is serious!

“But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements, particularly the armed forces, and I believe that you leaders will be able to testify to that.”

He further said the current administration is determined to ensure a robust and viable defence management and security apparatus to address contemporary challenges even in the face of enormous budgetary constraints.

“Let us come together as one and continue to support our armed forces and other security agencies with this work of securing our country for peace and stability,” he added.