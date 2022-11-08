ASUU Tells FG After NEC Meeting: ‘You’ve Contravened All Rules of Engagement’ 

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has spoken out after its emergency meeting regarding the partial payment of salaries its members received for the month of October.

Advertisement

The National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU held an emergency meeting on Monday regarding the half salaries.

In a statement by the ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, following the meeting, ASUU stated that after suspending its strike due to the interventions of the speaker of the House of Representatives and other well-meaning Nigerians, it noted with dismay that its members were being paid on “pro-rata” basis, like casual workers.

The union said the government’s decision to pay 18 days salaries to its members contravene “all known rules of engagement in any contract of employment for academics the world over.”

The statement partly reads: “The action of the union was a display of manifest trust in the judiciary and other institutions and organs of government to always put national interest above all other considerations.

Advertisement

“This, we believe, as a union of thinkers, intellectuals, and patriots, will not only aid the process of amicable resolution of the crisis, but will also set the tone for smooth industrial relations between Government and Nigerian workers at large.

“Unfortunately, the response of the government towards ASUU’s demonstration of trust was the so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment for eighteen days as the October 2022 salaries of academics thereby portraying them as daily paid workers!

“NEC noted with dismay that paying academics on “pro-rata” basis, like casual workers, is unprecedented in the history of university oriented labour relations and therefore condemned this attempt to reduce Nigerian scholars to casual workers in its entirety.”

The union commended its members for their perseverance in the face of hardship and appealed for understanding from students and other concerned Nigerians while it continues pursuing positive resolution to the ongoing crisis.

THE WHISTLER reported that ASUU’s legal representation, Femi Falana SAN, revealed that the FG’s decision to pay the lecturers “pro-rata” is faulty as the universities have adjusted their calendars to ensure that the 2021/2022 academic session is not cancelled.