Police Debunk Alleged Killings At Anambra Police Checkpoint

The Anambra State Police Command, Tuesday, debunked the alleged shooting and killings of some residents, mostly commuters, by unknown gunmen at a police checkpoint in the state.

News had it that many lives were lost with many sustaining injuries when unknown gunmen allegedly attacked a police checkpoint around 10:30am, today, at the Ihiala-Uli axis in Ihiala local government area of the state.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said such reports were not founded.

He told our correspondent in Awka that, “It is not true. There has been a patrol led by the area commander with other security agencies in the state going on in the area since morning, up till now.

“There is no report of any such please.”