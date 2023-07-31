ASUU To Join NLC Strike On Wednesday

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has stated that it will join the planned industrial action of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which is set to begin on Wednesday, August 2.

This was confirmed by the ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a telephone interview with THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Osodeke said that ASUU is still consulting on the matter with its members but that the union is a part of the NLC, and as such, will be joining the planned action by the group.

“We are still consulting with our members, but we are members of NLC so it is definite. If NLC says there will be a demonstration, we are members with them so we will definitely join,” he stated.

THE WHISTLER had reported last week that the NLC would embark on “a nationwide action” to compel the government to reverse some recent policies that have been implemented the increase in the price of fuel and the increase in VAT.

“The immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government including the recent hike in PMS price, Increase in Public School fees, the release of the 8 months withheld Salary of University lecturers and Workers and increase in VAT.

“Else, we give the federal government a Seven-Day ultimatum within which to meet all our demands and to embark on a nationwide action beginning Wednesday the 2nd of August, 2023 to compel the government to reverse its anti-poor and anti-workers policies.

“And we call on all civil society organizations and Nigerians wherever they may be to begin mobilization to take action on their own to save our nation,” NLC said in its statement.

The FG warned the NLC against the planned demonstration, stating that any industrial action embarked upon by the body concerning the fuel subsidy removal would amount to contempt of court.

The FG urged the NLC to allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court.

Earlier today, the Special Adviser to the President on Strategy, Communication, and Special Duties, Dele Alake, announced in a statement that President Tinubu would make a national broadcast at 7pm.

The statement, which did not provide any details said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 7 pm.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement added.