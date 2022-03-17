Atiku Receives N40m PDP Presidential Forms Donated By Northern Businessmen

…. I Won’t Betray You, Ex-VP Vows

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said a group of northern businessmen have donated N40 million presidential forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to him.

Atiku shared photos of the presentation of the forms on his social media accounts on Thursday, while thanking the group for their kind gesture.

He wrote, “Moments ago, the North East Business Community (NEBC) presented me with the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms.

“This was in fulfilment of the promise made when I visited the Jewel state of Gombe late last year. I can never thank them enough, and I will never betray the confidence they and other people of goodwill have reposed in me.”

The former vice president, who ran against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, had declared his intention to run again at a private event attended by a few friends and political associates earlier in the month.

While the PDP has kept Nigerians hanging on where its 2023 presidential ticket would be zoned to, Atiku has continued to consult with stakeholders on his ambition.

The party had a few days ago postponed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting after failing to reach a consensus on some key issues facing it, including zoning.

Part of the issues the party failed to resolve at its Wednesday meeting bordered on the timetable and guidelines of the party in preparation for the general elections, amongst others.