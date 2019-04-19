Atiku Sends Easter Message To Nigerians

Advertisement

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to remain thankful and hopeful in an Easter message on Friday.

Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, on his verified Twitter handle, said Easter is about hope, noting that where there was unity, there was much hope.

“Easter is a time of resurrection. Of dying to what was imperfect and reawakening to what is perfect. This is the message of hope which this season is all about,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

“Suffice to say that Jesus Christ (Nabi Isa) is a compassionate friend to all who are weary and heavy laden, and as we celebrate His resurrection, let us also remember the less privileged in our midst.

“Let us also thank God for the fact that we remain as one nation under God. Where there is unity, there is much hope. Much hope indeed.

“It is with this in mind that I wish the body of Christ and all Nigerians a happy Easter. May God bless us all and may God bless Nigeria,” he further tweeted.