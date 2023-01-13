Atiku Will Not Speak On Corruption Allegation By Ex-Aide, Campaign Source Says As PDP Presidential Candidate Returns

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria amid corruption allegations against him by his former media aide, Michael Achimugu.

A member of his campaign however said the former Vice President is seeking a mandate from the Nigerian electorate and so “would not speak on any issue that will take his time away from real engagement.”

Achimugu had accused the PDP candidate of collecting N100 million from former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye through fraudulent means.

Dariye was convicted of financial fraud which the N100 million was part of. He was granted pardon in 2022 after serving a period in Kuje prison.

Atiku who moved to the UK from Dubia, the UAE where he usually spend his holiday returned to the country in company of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye; former National PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka; and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Even as repeated attempts have been made for official reaction to the fraud allegation with his spokespersons refusing to comment, a member of his team confided in THE WHISTLER on Friday morning that “no one has been authorised to speak,” and “I don’t think the candidate would have time to speak on apparent lie from a cheap blackmailer.”

According to him, “The trip to the UK was a success, the aim was achieved.

“Next up is to receive smaller parties that have approached us for a merger to ensure the PDP wins next month’s election.”

Asked to explain further the bids and names of some of the smaller parties he said are poised to join the PDP, he said, “In due course, you would hear. You might be the first to hear.

“Don’t mind the lie that these parties want to join the APC, it’s actually the PDP they want to join and the candidate is back, so action continues till election time.”