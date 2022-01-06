Atiku’s Ex-Spokesman Enters Ogun Governorship Race, Adopted By Ogun Central Stakeholders

Former spokesman of the Abubakar Atiku 2019 Presidential Campaign, Mr Segun Sowunmi, has joined the Ogun State governorship race under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Segun who announced this during a meeting with stakeholders of the party from the Central Senatorial District said, “The call that I should contest for the seat of the governor is very loud, I have been hearing it from a lot of people in this country and even abroad.

“I am capable, more than capable, more than determined, more than able, more than knowledgeable, more than resourceful and more than ideological to rule this state.

“If it is the wish of God and the desire of the people of Ogun State, I will never disappoint you,” he assured.

He was subsequently adopted by a faction of the party in the state who rejected the governorship candidacy of a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ladi Adebutu, accusing him of stifling the growth of the party in the state.

The stakeholders’ meeting, which held in Abeokuta, the state capital, was attended by some members of the South West Executive, including zonal treasurer, Samson Ogunse, zonal ex-officio, Gbenga Idowu; and zonal legal adviser, Mosuru Olakupoyi.

The stakeholders passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Mr Iyorchia Ayu and others .

The group also adopted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party.

Addressing members at the meeting, the chairman of the faction, Mr Semiu Sobayo, blamed a former national chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, for the crisis bedevilling the party in the South West.

Sobayo said, “Sowunmi is the only person that we can adopt to become the governor of Ogun State. He is the only person that rescue Ogun State from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“We can no longer tolerate a situation where Ladi Adebutu has pocketed the party.

“We don’t want a situation where one person is in total control of the party. He has put the party in his pocket and he has been controlling the affairs of the party from his father’s room.

“He (Adebutu) singlehandedly picked the executive members of the party in the state. He has not allowed this party to develop.”