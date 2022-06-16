Atiku’s Running Mate, Okowa, Says Nigeria Needs PDP To Return To Power

On Thursday, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar announced Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa, an Ika, who was born at Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State on the 8th of July 1959, has said Nigeria needed his party to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Delta State governor attended Edo College, Benin City (1970–1976), then went on to the University of Ibadan where he studied Medicine and Surgery, graduating in 1981 with an MBBS degree. After leaving the National Youth Service Corps, he worked with the Bendel State Hospitals Management Board as a Medical Officer. He entered private practice as Director, Victory Medical Centre, Igbanke in 1986

He became Secretary to the Ika Local Government and then Chairman of the Ika North-East Local Government Council from 1991 to 1993. He was Delta North Coordinator of the Grassroots Democratic Movement, GDM.

He joined the PDP in 1998, and assisted James Ibori’s campaign in 1998/1999 to win the governorship. He served as a Commissioner in the Delta State government for Agriculture and Natural Resources (July 1999 – April 2001), Water Resources Development (April 2001 – May 2003) and Health (September 2003 – October 2006).

He was appointed Secretary to the Delta State Government 2007.

He was elected Delta North Senatorial candidate in the January 2011 with 98,140 votes, ahead of the runner up, Prince Ned Munir Nwoko of the Democratic People’s Party, who won 67,985 votes.

Okowa won the governorship election in 2015 under the PDP with 724,680 votes and was re-elected in 2019 with 925,274 votes to defeat his opponent, the All Progressives Congress candidate, Great Ogboru, who garnered, 215,938 votes.

Accepting his speech on Thursday, Okowa said, “We have produced an experienced candidate, who can take back Nigeria and start rebuilding the nation from 2023.”

He referred to Atiku as “president in waiting”, expressing his delight “for finding me worthy to put me on this ticket. I know it’s a very tough decision as you have spoken.”

He added that, “’among my very qualified colleagues, I am here today as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party. It’s great work ahead of us but I know that God has designed this to be. By the grace of God, we all work hard for victory for the party.

“A great commitment, I believe we will yearn for, will require a lot of commitment and unity from all of us from the wards to the local governments and states to be victorious.

“We need the PDP to return to power. We have answers to the challenges in the country.

He took a dig at other political parties saying Atiku’s manifesto is better than that of other presidential candidates.