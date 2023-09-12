Attack On NEMA Warehouse Delaying Distribution Of Relief Materials – NEMA

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said the recent attack on its warehouse in Yola has caused delay in the distribution of the Special Economic Livelihood Emergency relief materials by NEMA to those deserving it in Adamawa State.

According to the Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was represented by NEMA Director General Operations, Mrs Fatima Kasim during a courtesy visit to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the Government House, Yola Tuesday, the relief materials were carted away.

The Director General therefore called on the state government to strengthen disaster management at the community level by setting up Local Emergency Management Committees in each local government area.

He also advocated for the relocation of its Yola operations office and warehouses to safer locations in Adamawa.

The NEMA boss said the recurrent nature of attacks and the vulnerability of the present location, necessitated the call on the government to get a lasting solution to the problem.

He also sympathised with the government and people of Adamawa over the recent looting of the Yola warehouse by some hoodlums who carted away food and non-food items in the name of palliatives.

Meanwhile, the Governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff Government House Yola, Dr Edgar Amos Sunday explained that the youths were simply misguided into attacking the warehouses.

Sunday also noted that the Governor has also thought of relocating the warehouse to a safer zone.