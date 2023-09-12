‘This Big Fish Is Finally In Our Ocean’ — Kogi APC Excited As Awoniyi Dumps PDP For Party Ahead Of Guber

334 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The defection of the former deputy governor of Kogi state, Yomi Awoniyi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has caused jubilation in the camp of the party as the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi State draws near.

Advertisement

Yomi Awoniyi, who was former governor Idris Wada’s deputy, officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the APC on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who presented the former deputy governor to party leaders at the national secretariat, said Awoniyi’s membership of the APC will guarantee a landslide victory for the party during the polls.

He said, “Today we have another big fish in our ocean. Kogi is APC and APC is Kogi. Today I come to Introduce the former deputy governor of Kogi State, Chief Architect Yomi Awoniyi. He was the deputy governor to His Excellency Captain Ichiaka Idris Wada. He has joined us fully and I have come to Introduce him to the National Chairman, the National Working Committee, and the party at the headquarters.

“This is a sign that the election of 11 November 2023 is a landslide victory for APC by the special grace of God”, he said.

Speaking on what informed his defection to the APC, Awoniyi said the future of Kogi under the party looks much brighter.

Advertisement

“My decision to join the APC was occasioned by the need to appreciate the giant stride that this government had already set out to embark on. It is quite clear that the next 4 or 8 years would be a departure from what we have known.

“It is quite impressive and laudable, particularly in our state (Kogi State) where a lot is going on and the future looks brighter in the APC, that’s my decision for joining the party”, he stated.

On his part, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the party has caught a big fish in their ocean.

“We are so happy that this big fish is finally in our ocean and it is a good omen that he’s come at the right time because now we are gearing up for end of season election in Kogi State. We believe his coming is changing the narrative as far as his area is concerned, and the state in general. So, he’s most welcomed!” he said.