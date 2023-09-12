Embattled Former Spanish FA President, Rubiales To Appear In Court Over Kiss With Hermoso

Luis Rubiales, the embattled former Spanish Football Federation President will appear in court over his kiss of Spain forward Jenni Hermoso.

The ex-Spanish FA boss will appear in a Madrid court on Friday.

The forward sued Rubiales for kissing her on the lips during the medal ceremony of the Women’s World Cup final win on 20 August.

The action by the former Spanish FA boss drew criticisms which led to his resignation after serving as president of federation since May 2018.

A high court judge summoned him to respond to accusations of sexual assault and coercion.

The forward said the kiss was not consensual.

“I feel the need to report this incident because I believe no person, in any work, sports or social setting should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviours.

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulsive-driven, sexist, out-of-place act, without any consent on my part,” she said on social media.

But Rubiales has occasionally defended himself saying it was “mutual” and “consensual”.

He further defended himself in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power so that it prevails,” Rubiales wrote in an open letter on Sunday.