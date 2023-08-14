AUGUST: 19 States, 56 Communities May Experience Flood – NEMA

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has stated that 19 states and 56 communities across the nation could experience flooding due to heavy rainfall in August.

NEMA’s Lagos Territorial Coordinator, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

He provided a list of states and communities at risk, including Delta: Aboh, Ekiti State: Ado Ekiti, Ondo State: Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo.

Also mentioned was Lagos State in areas like Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo, and Surulere, Anambra’s Atani, Ogun’s Ifo, Ota, Sagamu, Nasarawa State’s Lafia, Wamba, and Cross River’s Ikom and Ogoja are among the locations mentioned.

Farinloye emphasized other regions susceptible to flooding risks: Bauchi State’s Jamaare, Misau, Azare, Itas, Kafin Madaki, Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum, Jigawa’s Hadejia, Miga, Osun State’s Ilesa, Osogbo, and Kwara’s Kosubosu.

Additional areas include Zamfara: Anka, Bungudu, Gusau, Sokoto State: Goronyo, Adamawa: Numan, Shelleng, Taraba: Serti, Benue: Ito, Katsina-Ala, Vande-Ikya, Imo State: Oguta, Orlu, and Ugba in Abia State.