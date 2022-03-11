Auto-Crash Claims Driver In Anambra

A yet-to-be-identified driver was Friday morning killed in an auto-crash in Anambra State, THE WHISTLER reports.

The accident occurred at Nkwelle junction on Onitsha-Nteje expressway at 7am, it was learnt.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka.

He said, “The fatal crash involved a commercial Mack truck with registration number ENU224YY and a private Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GWA25TM.”

He said the bus driver rammed into a broken-down vehicle after wrongfully overtaking a vehicle.

Three male adults were involved, according to the state FRSC acting sector public enlightenment officer, M. Onabe. She added that the injured were rushed to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu, where the bus driver was confirmed dead. His body was deposited at Wisdom Mortuary, Awkuzu, she added.

The sector commander urged motorists to refrain from wrongful overtaking and be vigilant.