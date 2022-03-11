Osinbajo, Makinde, Atiku Attend Olubadan’s Coronation

By Olufemi Makinde
The coronation of Oba Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland is underway at the ancient Mapo Hall Ibadan.

The new monarch is being ushered into the venue where he will be officially presented with instruments of office by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the Ogun State Governor , Dapo Abiodun are present .

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa and Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi are also present.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Obateru Akinruntan; Olugbon of oarile Igbo, Oba Francis Alao, are also present.

