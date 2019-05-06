‘Avengers: Endgame Surpasses Titanic’s $2.12bn Box Office Record

Advertisement

Barely 12 days in theaters worldwide, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has exceeded “Titanic,” 21-year global box office record of $2.128 billion.

According to box office reports after ‘Avatar’s box office records of $2.788 which it made from Dec. 2009 through Feb. 2010, the Marvel flick has become the second-highest grossing film in the world, with an estimated $2.189 billion.

This record was cemented by the $619.7 million it has grossed domestically, which is ahead of the $600.8 million ‘Titanic’ grossed in its initial theatrical run after opening in December 1997.

Advertisement

The historical-romantic epic ‘Titanic’ also grossed an additional $58.6 million in re-releases in 2012 and 2017 which was noted by box office sales records.

Reports also show that ‘Avengers’ has rapidly become one of the highest grossing films ever in China, with an astonishing $545.8 million since it opened there on April 24.

The movie broke every possible box office record when it debuted with $1.22 billion worldwide, including $357 million domestically.

The film has since eased off that blistering pace in the US and Canada, however, earning an estimated $145.8 million over its second weekend.

This figures fell a little short and could not quite pass the $149.2 million second weekend record set by ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ over the Christmas holiday in 2015.

Advertisement

When factoring in ticket price inflation, Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ still has some ground to cover.

On the Box Office Mojo’s chart of inflation adjusted grosses, the best (if imperfect) measure of a film’s overall popularity with domestic audiences, Endgame ranks as roughly the 42nd highest grossing film of all time.

By comparison, when adjusting for inflation, Titanic grossed roughly $1.16 billion in theaters in the US and Canada in its initial release.

Titanic is a 1997 popular action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride and joy of the White Star Line and, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. She was the most luxurious liner of her era — the “ship of dreams” — which ultimately carried over 1,500 people to their death in the ice-cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15, 1912.