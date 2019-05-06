JAMB: Candidates Express Frustration Over Delayed Results

Candidates, parents and Nigerians in general appear to be frustrated over the delayed release of results of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The 2019 UTME had been conducted from April 11 to April 18 for the over 1.8 million who registered for the examination. The Board is yet to release the results three weeks after it conducted the exams.

This has led to questions being asked as to why JAMB is delaying the release of results.

Recall that JAMB, through its Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, had said it will release the results on the 29th of April 2019 which is a week today, but failed to deliver on the promise.

The delayed release has led some candidates and guardians to take to Twitter to express their anger and frustration.

Below are some of the reactions:

@aisha_yaGuda: If that jamb of a thing is not working out for them,they should just cancel it please.

To Release jamb results now is a problem.

@modebolanle: The way JAMB is doing with this their magomago inconclusive results are you sure students won’t REWRITE/RERUN this year’s exam.?

@ChebeFabian: The way jamb is withholding this year’s result, like a doctor withholding a HIV POSITIVE TEST results from his patient

@uthman_uk: If you know you wrote jamb this year just prepare yourself for another exam because jamb may declare the result inconclusive..

@ogonna_blessing: JAMB boss should stop all this media noise and release the results of these young ones. He has failed woefully No amount of media publication would change that fact

@ThatIsokoGuy: It’s been more than a week exams were written and still nothing to show Nigerians i’m surprised a Computer based exam where result is known almost immediately is taking this long. We now have inconclusive JAMB exam results, you guys learnt well from

@suiudeen: I dont know what wrong with jamb. 😬 before jamb is just after 24hrs but now. Almost two week result not out. Wlh nigeria we have problem. We on a economic dahashaa.

@Animashaun: It’s now 2weeks since some young Nigerians write JAMB UTME Exam, and they are yet to see the results of a ‘computer based test. Even when it was a paper test, the waiting period was not up to this. JAMB should tell Nigerians what exactly is wrong.

@Animashaun: Of course, maybe nothing wrong officially. But I just hope this is not due to any technical issue, or databade error. If it were election results that were delayed for this long, the whole country would have started agitating.

@amensure90: JAMB has turned INEC, they are trying to doctored people scores before they release the results. After JAMB has told Jambites that they will translates their results electronically, they have changed their mind because is not constitutional there is God ooo

@abiodun_surakat: JAMB had been unable to release result of exam done for more than a month. I think they have derailed in their duties and responsibilities Bcos for someone to write CBT and result not yet released till now is an aberration. They are chasing those who didn’t write JAMB

@ggrlimited: What’s really going on? It’s not the first #utme to be undertaken in Nigeria, how come this peculiar delay?

@Kayode81691586: Jamb is currently delivering below expectations by avoiding to be realistic and to fulfil tangible goals. It’s unhealthy, ungodly too, dt JAMB a public entity, having conducted objectives exams would be confronted with mere release of such results

@AchemeFaith: am feed up!