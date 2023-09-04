Ayra Starr Slams Headies Organisers For Not Presenting ‘Best Female Artiste’ Award On stage

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian artiste, Ayra Starr, has expressed disappointment at the Headies Awards organisers for not announcing the winner of the ‘Best Female Artiste’ category on stage during the award show on Sunday.

Advertisement

The event, held at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, featured prominent figures from the African music industry.

Despite Ayra Starr winning the award for ‘Best Female Artiste’ over Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Simi, she took to her verified X account to convey her dissatisfaction.

The singer said she couldn’t fully appreciate an award that wasn’t deemed worthy of being presented on the stage during the event.

She wrote, “I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans? We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breaths and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”

I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage ! Best female artist na beans ? We work hard, every single one of us ! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night , Tems breaths and lives for music , we didn’t deserve… — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) September 4, 2023

Advertisement

Notably, not all of the 2023 Headies winners were announced during the ceremony. The Best Female Artiste award, along with 13 other prestigious award categories, including Record of the Year, were announced after the event in Atlanta.

However, some viewers criticized the decision to not present the best female award during the live show, noting it was disrespectful to the female gender.

Below are some of the reactions gather

I agree with you, that award should have announced and presented on stage and not backstage, after all we are all fighting for equality these days! All artistes should be accorded the same respect regardless of gender. Keep up the great work and wishing you all the best. — DJ DALEY (@DJDaley) September 4, 2023

Very apt. We were never raised to settle for less. That award reeks of favoritism and unprofessional leaders. Most importantly, why move the award to the states? For validation? — TOPBOY (@TOPBOY_ODDS) September 4, 2023

Advertisement

Tiwa has said this year after year!! i’m glad Ayra is saying it too. The disrespect is just too much. They announced some people who didn’t bother to show up on stage but not Best Female Artist..drag them..go ayra! — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) September 4, 2023

Tiwa has said this year after year!! i’m glad Ayra is saying it too. The disrespect is just too much. They announced some people who didn’t bother to show up on stage but not Best Female Artist..drag them..go ayra! — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) September 4, 2023

I don't think there can be any justification for why this award category wasn't announced on stage. It's kinda belittling and screams gender inequality but I do pray and hope it is not.



Big ups to all our female artistes, we love y'all. — iamjustvictor.bnb 🛸⚙️ 💚🌙 BasoFinance (@iamjustvictor) September 4, 2023