Ayra Starr Slams Headies Organisers For Not Presenting ‘Best Female Artiste’ Award On stage
Nigerian artiste, Ayra Starr, has expressed disappointment at the Headies Awards organisers for not announcing the winner of the ‘Best Female Artiste’ category on stage during the award show on Sunday.
The event, held at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, featured prominent figures from the African music industry.
Despite Ayra Starr winning the award for ‘Best Female Artiste’ over Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Simi, she took to her verified X account to convey her dissatisfaction.
The singer said she couldn’t fully appreciate an award that wasn’t deemed worthy of being presented on the stage during the event.
She wrote, “I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans? We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breaths and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”
Notably, not all of the 2023 Headies winners were announced during the ceremony. The Best Female Artiste award, along with 13 other prestigious award categories, including Record of the Year, were announced after the event in Atlanta.
However, some viewers criticized the decision to not present the best female award during the live show, noting it was disrespectful to the female gender.
