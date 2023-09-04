Gov Otti Seeks Technical Assistance As World Bank Team Visits Abia

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti on Monday met with the World Bank team led by the country director, Prof. Shubham Chaudhuri, to discuss areas of partnership that would shape and strengthen development of the state.

The governor who disclosed this through his verified social media handle X (formerly Twitter) said the discussion revolves around an in-depth review of the World Bank-assisted projects in the state and how it will align with the vision development goals of his administration.

Otti also revealed that the meeting was an opportunity for his administration to seek technical support to drive other development initiatives across the state.

“I was honoured to welcome the World Bank team to an important Portfolio and Partnership Review meeting led by the country director Prof Shubham Chaudhuri. We delved into key areas that will shape and strengthen Abia’s development journey for the better.

“A significant part of the discussion revolved around an in-depth review of the programmes and performances of the World Bank-assisted projects in Abia and how they align with the vision and development goals of our administration.

“The visit was also an opportunity to seek technical assistance to drive other development initiatives across the state. I believe the gains of these partnerships will steer sustainable progress in Abia State,” said Otti.

Recall that the governor had two months after he was announced the governor-elect of Abia state met with the World Bank Country Director, Professor Shubham Chaudhuri and his team in Abuja where they had fruitful deliberations on how to partner for the development of Abia.