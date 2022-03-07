Bamise Ayanwole: Police Arrest BRT Driver Over Death Of Lagos Fashion Designer

Lagos State police command has arrested the suspected killer of 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole, a fashion designer who was reported to have gone missing on February 26, 2022.

The state’s police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“The driver of the BRT has been arrested. Details later,” Premium Times quoted Ajisebutu as saying.

The Lagos police spokesperson said the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

Ayanwole, who worked as a fashion designer at Chevron Estate, Ajah, was reportedly heading to Ota at about 7pm on the day she was abducted.

She had boarded a BRT bus going to Oshodi, with number 240257 at Chevron Bus-Stop, Lagos.

Suspecting that she was in the wrong hands, Ayanwole was said to have sent a voice note to her friend when discovered that the driver was not picking any other passenger at subsequent bus stops.

Her friend advised that she dropped at Oworonsoki, before Oshodi bus stop. But, Ayanwole’s last message to her friend read “There are three men and one woman in the bus. The woman is sitting at the back. That’s the number of the bus in case. Please pray for me”.

The Lagos police disclosed that the abductors had dumped the remains of the lady on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community.