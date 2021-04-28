IPOB Moving Bombs Into South East – DSS

35 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is allegedly moving bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) into the South East region.

In a memo labelled “secret” and signed by I. Abdullahi on behalf of the state director of security, Imo command, the state service said the bombs and IEDs were allegedly being imported into Orlu, Imo State, from Lagos State.

The memo dated April 26, 2021, was addressed to the Brigade Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, in the Obinze area of Owerri West Local Government Area.

The explosives were said to be concealed in articulated heavy trucks.

Abdullahi warned that the explosives may be used to attack government installations across the South East region, urging that proper security measures should be deployed to intercept the items.

The memo reads, “Intelligence revealed that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) have acquired BOMBS and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with which to further their subversive activities. It-was reliably gathered that the newly acquired items are currently being conveyed from Lagos to an unconfirmed Iccation in Orlu

“The items are being concealed in articulated/heavy duty vehicles to Beat security checks along the road. It was further revealed that the group intends to deploy the explosives in their planned attacks on security/government installations across the state.

“In view, it is advised that security personne! Deployed to checkpoints be advised to conduct thorough search on vehicles with emphasis on such vehicles, so a$ to intercept the movement of the items. In addition, thorough search on vehicles coming into security premises is advised, please.”