BAUCHI: Appeal Court Dismisses APC’s Case Against Gov Bala Mohammed’s Re-Election

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an application filed against the March 18 Bauchi State governorship election won by Governor Bala Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party.

The appeal was entered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Sadique Abubakar, against the judgment of the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which upheld Mohammed’s election.

The legal team of the APC candidate had urged the appeal court to declare Mohammed’s election null and void because several electoral documents used during the poll were not properly filled.

But Mohammed’s lawyers maintained that the assertions were untrue given the findings of the Tribunal.

On Friday, the appeal court held that the APC candidate failed to provide credible evidence and testimony to buttress his allegations regarding electoral malpractice and non-compliance to relevant laws.

The court subsequently dismissed the appeal.