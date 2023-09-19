Bayelsa Decides: Nigeria Has Failed You, Poverty Everywhere – Peter Obi Laments As LP Kicks Off Guber Campaign

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Tuesday lamented the high level of poverty in Bayelsa State declaring that Nigeria has failed the people.

Obi joined other members of the party in the state being controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to kickstart the governorship election campaign in the state.

The off-season election is scheduled for November 11.

Speaking alongside the National Chairman of party, Julius Abure and Udengs Eradiri, the party governorship candidate, Obi said what “Nigeria is lacking is verification and that is one of its major problems.

“If you don’t know where you are coming from that means you don’t know where you are going to.

“As I was coming from Port-Harcourt to Yenagoa, you will see poverty, Nigeria has failed Bayelsa in 57 years after oil was discovered.

“After Sokoto as the poorest state, then Bayelsa is the next.

“The state suffered from one of the worst flooding incidents last year, since the history of Nigeria,” Obi said.

The National chairman of the party challenged the people to depart from their culture of voting one party which has not yielded anything positive, expressing confidence that Labour Party will win the election.

While declaring that the two dominant parties of PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have failed Nigerians and the people of the state in particular, he promised that, “We will change the economic narratives of Bayelsa state.

“Eradiri is the only governorship candidate of Labour Party in Bayelsa state,” he added.