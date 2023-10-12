Otti Pledges Massive Support For Port-Harcourt To Aba Railway Project

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Railway Project Ready By December- NRC

The Nigeria Railway Corporation Eastern District has said the first phase of new rail tracks from Port Harcourt to Aba, Abia State will be ready this year.

Prof. Ahmed Modibbo Mohammed, the Manager, NRCED, disclosed this when he visited the Abia Governor, Dr. Alex Otti to brief him on the on-going rehabilitation of the railway track.

According to Modibbo, the first phase of the laying of new rail tracks covering 63km from Port Harcourt to Aba in Abia State will be completed by the end of this year, while the second phase from Aba to Umuahia will be delivered in the first quarter of next year.

Modibbo said the railway services, when back on track, will create jobs for the youth as well as provide alternative means of transportation.

He commended the governor for the massive infrastructural development witnessed in the state within his short time in office.

He appealed to the governor for his support in tackling the menace of vandalization of the rail tracks and appealed for a patrol vehicle to assist the corporation in tackling insecurity.

Responding to the visitors, Otti stated that it was his wish that train services return to the eastern tracks after a long wait.

He noted that the railway used to be the most viable means of transportation in the country but suddenly disappeared within the last three decades.

Otti pledged to support the corporation with all that it requires to function in the state and requested them to update him on developments regarding the on-going rehabilitation of the rail line.

The governor promised to provide security for the corporation and also engage the host communities on the need to protect and safeguard railway installations in their localities.

He, however, warned that any person caught engaging in vandalization of the rail tracks would be made to face the law.