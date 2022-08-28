BBNaija: Fake Housemate Modella Evicted As Amaka Receives First Strike

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Modella, one of the fake housemates in the 7th edition of the Big Brother Naija house, has been removed from the reality TV show.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced her removal during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Modella is known for her excellent acting skills and impeccable fashion sense and created a bond with many of the ‘Level Up’ housemates during her stay.

She describes herself as a lovable, talkative person who does not like ticking people off.

Meanwhile, shortly before the live show, Big Brother issued one of the housemates, Amaka, a strike for repeatedly breaking the rule of the house on microphone infringement.

Two more strikes will earn the housemates disqualification from the show.

Biggie had addressed Amaka and her fellow housemates about her repeated microphone infringement.

He reminded her of past violations and provided her with the rule book.

Amaka read from page 20 of the rule book, under the subheading ‘Batteries’ after which she was issued the strike.