Atiku In Kano To Debase Kwankwaso As Shekarau To Dump NNPP For PDP

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, has arrived in Kano State to usher in a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ibrahim Shekarau, to his party.

Atiku arrived in Kano in company with his vice-presidential running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on Sunday evening.

“I just touched down at the Centre of Commerce, Kano State. The next few days are set to be very productive,” the former vice president declared in a Facebook post.

Atiku AAbubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa and Iyorchia Ayu visit Kano State

Shekarau, who is the incumbent Senator representing Kano Central and two-time former governor of the state, is moving to the PDP after falling out with the Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso-led NNPP barely months after joining the party.

His defection, alongside his supporters, from the NNPP may significantly affect the chances of Kwankwaso who is running for president on the party’s platform in 2023.

Shekarau was previously a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) until his feud with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje pushed him to the NNPP.