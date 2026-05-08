2027: Otti Receives Free Labour Party Nomination Form

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The Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has received his Labour Party nomination form free of charge from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

This was announced in a statement on Friday by Ken Eluma Asogwa, the National Publicity Secretary of the party.

Leading other members of the NWC to the Abia State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, where the brief presentation ceremony took place, was the party’s National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, who spoke on behalf of the delegation.

Senator Usman commended Governor Otti for serving as the poster boy of the Labour Party and for faithfully implementing the party’s ideals of Equal Opportunities and Social Justice in the governance of Abia State. She stated that the nomination forms were presented to him free of charge in recognition of his outstanding performance in office and as an encouragement for him to continue delivering quality governance to the people of the state.

Governor Alex Otti receiving the labour party nomination form from the party NWC

In his remarks, the party’s National Secretary, Hon. Obioma Iheanacho, thanked Governor Otti for his steadfast faith in and commitment to the Labour Party, even at a time when the party was faced with internal challenges and many others had abandoned it for different political platforms. He praised the governor’s consistency, both in politics and governance.

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Responding, Governor Otti thanked the party’s NWC for the honour done to him, assuring them that he did not take the gesture lightly. He pledged not to disappoint the party and promised to continue supporting it in every possible way.

The governor also commended Senator Nenadi Usman for her leadership in steering the party out of the protracted crisis that had hitherto plagued it. He further expressed confidence that the coast was now clear for the Labour Party to proceed into the next general elections, as all legal impediments that confronted the party had been effectively and exhaustively resolved, with no subsisting litigation anywhere against the party.

Senator Usman was accompanied by the party’s National Secretary, Hon. Obioma Iheanacho; National Organising Secretary, Mrs. Oluchi Oparah; National Woman Leader, Hilda Dokubo; and the National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa.

Also present at the ceremony were the immediate past National Secretary of the party, Distinguished Senator Darlington Nwokocha, who equally received his free nomination form from the NWC; Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, caucus leader of Abia State members in the House of Representatives, who led other federal lawmakers from the state; as well as members of the Abia State Executive Council.