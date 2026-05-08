Confusion As Uzodimma Gets Confidence Vote Amid APC Governors Crisis

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Confusion has trailed the leadership of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) following reports of an alleged attempt to change its leadership structure, even as the forum passed a vote of confidence in its chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Eighteen governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed speculations of a leadership crisis within the forum, reaffirming their support for Uzodimma amid reports suggesting moves to replace him.

The development followed claims of an alleged change in leadership within the PGF, which surfaced on Thursday night and sparked widespread political speculation.

Some reports had suggested that members of the forum had announced the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as the new leader of the group, a claim that further heightened confusion within political circles.

However, the Progressive Governors’ Forum swiftly moved to counter the reports, describing them as false, misleading, and without foundation.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director General of the forum, Folorunso Aluko, the PGF categorically denied any leadership change, insisting that Uzodimma remains the duly recognised chairman of the forum.

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“The attention of the Progressive Governors Forum has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in some media platforms alleging the removal of its Chairman, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON,” the statement read.

The forum further clarified that no meeting was convened where such a decision was taken, stressing that the reports were entirely baseless and not reflective of the position of the governors.

Following the official denial, a group of 18 APC governors loyal to Uzodimma convened a closed-door meeting at the Imo Lodge on Friday, in what was seen as a strong political show of support for the embattled but reaffirmed chairman.

At the end of the meeting, the governors physically present unanimously reaffirmed their confidence in Uzodimma’s leadership, effectively dismissing claims of internal division within the forum.

Governors present at the meeting included those of Ondo, Kaduna, Taraba, Sokoto, Ebonyi, Borno, Lagos, Kogi, Kano, Yobe, Kebbi, Benue, and Jigawa states, while Nasarawa State was represented by its deputy governor.

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The Taraba State governor, however, attended briefly before departing after a short engagement with the host governor.

Moving the motion for a vote of confidence, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, reaffirmed that Uzodimma remains the legitimate chairman of the forum alongside Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, who serves as deputy chairman.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Idris said, “We don’t have any problem to justify what they have said. So, I want to seize this opportunity to move a vote of confidence in our chairman and his deputy.”

Also addressing journalists, Governor Uba Sani dismissed reports of crisis or factionalisation within the forum, insisting that the governors remain united and focused on governance and national support.

“What I can say here is that all of us woke up to that very unfortunate story, which was virtually in all the media in Nigeria. But the truth of the matter is that the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum is very united,” he said.

“We are stronger now than at any other time. And, of course, we are all supporting the President for what he has been doing.

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“We also want to assure everyone that the APC is united, the governors are united, the forum is united, and there is no problem at all.”

Reinforcing the position of unity within the party and the forum, Uzodimma himself dismissed the rumours of internal conflict, insisting that the APC governors remain committed to collective leadership and party cohesion.

“Governors of the All Progressives Congress are united and resolved to support the President and ensure that he emerges successfully in the upcoming elections in January 2027,” he said.

He further stated that the forum had resolved to focus on governance delivery across states, with emphasis on social interventions and performance-driven leadership.

“So, we have decided to work harder, look after our people, demonstrate performance, and provide all the necessary social interventions that will make Nigerians happy. That is, in fact, the resolution we came up with this afternoon.”