IGP Moves To Investigate Two Officers In Dadiyata Case

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The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Monitoring Unit to investigate a petition seeking a probe into allegations against two senior police officers over the alleged killing of missing activist and blogger, Abubakar Idris.

The directive was contained in an acknowledgment letter issued by the Office of the Inspector-General of Police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and dated May 8, 2026.

The letter, referenced CZ:7050/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.201/18, was addressed to Kano-based law firm A.A. Hikima & Co.

Signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, CP Lateef Adio Ahmed, the letter confirmed that the police leadership had received a petition demanding “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation” into allegations involving CSP Hussaini Gimba and CSP Hassan Gimba.

“I write to inform you that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Monitoring Unit, to attend to your request,” the letter stated.

The petition was submitted by Kano lawyer, Abba A. Hikima, following allegations reportedly made by Muhammad Musa Kamarawa, a former Senior Special Assistant to former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

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According to the petition, Kamarawa alleged that the two officers threatened to kill him “as they killed Dadiyata and Saminu S/Fada Gusau amongst others in my presence at Operations Yaki Kaduna.”

Hikima argued that the allegations were too weighty to be ignored, especially given the unresolved disappearance of Dadiyata since August 2019.

Dadiyata, a lecturer and outspoken social media commentator, was reportedly abducted from his residence in Kaduna State by unidentified persons, and his whereabouts have remained unknown for nearly seven years.

His disappearance has continued to attract widespread concern from civil society groups, activists and human rights organisations, many of which have repeatedly called for an independent investigation into the case.

In the petition to the IGP, Hikima maintained that an independent probe would either clear the accused officers if the allegations were false or ensure justice if proven true.

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The latest directive from the police hierarchy is being viewed as the first formal indication that the allegations could now face official scrutiny by the Nigeria Police Force.

However, the police did not state when the investigation would commence or whether the officers named in the petition would be invited for questioning.