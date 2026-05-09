Police Bust UTME Fraud Ring In Delta

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Police operatives and JAMB have uncovered an examination malpractice syndicate during the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Warri, Delta.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, disclosed the breakthrough on Friday during a news conference in Abuja.

Placid said investigators acted after intelligence exposed attempts by criminal elements to compromise the examination process through advanced technological manipulation.

“The operation began after credible intelligence pointed to coordinated efforts targeting examination systems,” Placid told journalists.

He said offenders allegedly gained unauthorised remote access to candidates’ computer terminals while the examination was in progress.

“Digital forensic analysis helped our operatives identify the breach and trace those responsible,” he said.

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Police operatives later launched coordinated enforcement actions, leading to the arrest of three principal suspects connected to the criminal network.

“The suspects remain in custody and are assisting investigators with useful information,” Placid said.

He said ongoing investigations uncovered additional examination centres suspected of participating in similar technology driven malpractice operations.

According to him, the findings prompted urgent administrative responses from examination authorities.

“JAMB has withdrawn affected results pending the conclusion of investigations,” he stated.

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Placid said affected candidates would be rescheduled for the mop up examination in accordance with approved procedures.

“We will dismantle every network threatening educational credibility and prosecute offenders,” Placid warned.