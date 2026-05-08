Fernandes Wins Football Writers’ Men’s Player Award

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Talismanic Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has won the Football Writers’ Association’s men’s Footballer of the Year award.

The playmaker has scored eight goals and provided 20 assists in 34 games across all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

The visionary midfielder finished with 45% of the votes from the FWA’s 900-plus members.

He claimed 28 more votes than Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in second, while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was third.

Called captain fantastic, the Portugal creator-in-chief has played a key role in United’s upturn in form under interim boss Michael Carrick.

United are set to finish the season without a trophy for the second season in a row, but they are on course to finish third in the Premier League and secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

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He is the first United player to win the FWA men’s award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

The 31-year-old joined United from Portuguese club Sporting in January 2020 for £67.7m and clocked up his 300th appearance for the club earlier this season.

An impressive 2025-26 campaign has come after his future at Old Trafford had appeared uncertain.

He almost left at the end of last season, with club officials telling the midfielder they would not stand in his way if he wanted to accept a huge offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

He however rejected the offer and subsequently dismissed interest from other teams in Europe to remain with the red devils.

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Fernandes’ contract, which expires in 2027, reportedly has the option of an additional year.

United may be tempted to offer the player an extension even though co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trying to drive down wage costs.

The player said in October he will not discuss his future with anyone until after the upcoming World Cup.