Rema, Tyla To Headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener

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Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Rema, has been named among a star-studded lineup of global music icons set to headline the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Joining the Nigerian singer on stage at the Los Angeles Stadium are Tyla, Future, Katy Perry, Anitta, and LISA.

FIFA disclosed this in a statement posted on its official handle on Saturday, confirming that the United States’ opening celebration will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026.

According to FIFA, three separate opening ceremonies will be held across the tournament’s host nations, with celebrations scheduled for June 11 in Mexico City, and June 12 in both Toronto and Los Angeles.

The football governing body said the ceremonies would merge football, music, and entertainment in what it described as a historic summer across North America.

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“For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, a new benchmark will be set as three spectacular opening ceremonies unfold across Mexico City (11 June), Toronto and Los Angeles (12 June), as Canada, Mexico and the United States come together to launch the greatest show on earth,” the statement read.

It added, “Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will headline the celebrations in Los Angeles, with additional world-renowned artists still to be announced.

Together, they will bring the sound of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to life for a global audience, delivering a high-energy spectacle that reflects the scale, ambition, and cultural power of the tournament itself,” it added.

FIFA also revealed that the Los Angeles ceremony would begin 90 minutes before kick-off, with fans encouraged to arrive early for pre-match entertainment and related activities.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the lineup reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and music’s power to unite people globally.

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“This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become.

“The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country,” Infantino said.

FIFA further announced that the ceremony would be produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio and would feature immersive storytelling, large-scale visuals, and live performances centered around the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The tournament will kick off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City and conclude with the final on July 19, 2026, at New York New Jersey Stadium.