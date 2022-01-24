Beheading Of Ebubeagu Operative: Police Arrest 2 Suspects

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the arrest of two suspected persons in connection with the killing and beheading of a member of Ebubeagu security outfit in the state.

The victim, Sunday Nwafor, 30 years of age, was killed on Saturday night at Ekpelu community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The suspects stormed his house at night while asleep, shot him dead and cut off his head.

DSP Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, said in Abakaliki on Monday that no fewer than two suspects have been nabbed over the incident.

“Yes, the incident occured in Ikwo local government area; two suspects have been arrested and investigation is ongoing,” Odah said.

She described the act as barbaric and inhumane.

“This is coming barely two weeks after we recorded the other Ebubeagu incident, in which someone was also killed in this form and half burnt.

“The Commissioner of Police condemns the killing and vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that the remaining perpetrators are brought to book,” the PPRO assured.