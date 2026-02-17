Benue House Of Reps Aspirant Decries Poverty In State

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An aspirant to the Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State, Hon Nathaniel Ikyur, Tuesday, decried the level of poverty in the state.

Ikyur, a former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Benue Governor Samuel Ortom, therefore, advocated for a compassionate leadership in the state.

He told THE WHISTLER that, “The state of poverty across Benue State requires a leadership that is built on compassion. People who seek to mock the vulnerable rather than elevate and encourage them have no business in leadership and should be shown the way out.”

He appealed to the people of the state to resolve to show kindness to one another “giving the state of squalor and uncertainty occasioned by intolerant disposition of the leadership in the state”.

He said the people of Benue state had endured political intolerance and intimidation in the last two years, stressing that “this calls for a sobber reflection on all and sundry as the nation march towards the next election circle”.

Ikyur urged the few privileged “to consider the poor, needy, those in IDP camps as well as the sick who have no hope”.

The House of Representatives hopeful stressed the need for the leadership in the state “to specially and wholesomely embrace building the youth for Benue’s inevitable tomorrow”. He reiterated that leaders who do not care about the welfare of their people “have not only offended them but have also shown greater disrespect and flagrant abuse of the mandates they hold in trust and must not be rewarded with another tenure in office”.

Our correspondent reports that Ikyur is contesting under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.