Leeds Beat West Ham To End 39-Year Semi-Final Drought

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Leeds reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987 with a dramatic penalty shootout win over West Ham in a pulsating quarter-final at London Stadium.

The Hammers went into the shootout with 20-year-old Finlay Herrick in goal after Alphonse Areola was injured late on in extra time.

Herrick, who had a four-month loan spell with fifth-tier Boreham Wood earlier this season, was making his first senior appearance for the Hammers, and he saved from Joel Piroe.

But England forward Jarrod Bowen then immediately failed to convert his spot-kick for West Ham, with Pablo also having an effort saved by Lucas Perri before Pascal Struijk scored the decisive penalty, with Leeds winning the shootout 4-2.

Leeds had been 2-0 ahead with 90 minutes on the clock, but 11 minutes of stoppage time followed and West Ham scored twice through Mateus Fernandes and Axel Disasi to force extra time.

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The visitors had earlier looked in complete control following a deflected opener from Ao Tanaka and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty.

Despite West Ham taking the game to a shootout, the visitors were the ones to triumph to secure a semi-final at Wembley, where Chelsea will await them.

With West Ham sitting 18th in the Premier League, in the relegation zone and in danger of dropping to the Championship, this was a glorious chance for the players to give the supporters a day out at Wembley.

Before the game, captain Bowen said the club could turn “an underwhelming season into a really special one” and said the match was a “big opportunity”.

So often the Hammers’ star performer this season, Bowen added: “A Wembley trip for everyone associated with this club would be incredible. This is the FA Cup, the competition we all grew up watching and dreaming of winning.”

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But, on a desperately disappointing afternoon for home fans, the Hammers could not take their chance.

A poor first half featured them giving the ball away sloppily on several occasions, with discontent rising in the stands.

Bowen had a shot saved following a bright run by Adama Traore, but it was no surprise when Leeds went ahead. The tie then looked over when Calvert-Lewin added a second, with a penalty that was given following a check by the video assistant referee.

But, in a barely believable stoppage-time period, West Ham scored twice to earn a second bite at the cherry. Fernandes followed up after Bowen hit the post and then Disasi steered in Traore’s cross.

In a breathtaking game that had nearly everything, West Ham then had two goals ruled out in extra time – Taty Castellanos and Pablo each offside when they found the net, the latter after Bowen rattled the woodwork with a fierce shot.

Then came the frustration of the penalties, and West Ham must quickly pick themselves up before Friday’s home league game against bottom-placed Wolves, a fixture where Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will see victory as essential if they are to stay in the top flight.