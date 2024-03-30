Benue One Of Least Developed States In Northern Nigeria — Governor Alia Says

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Hyacinth Alia has decried the poor state of infrastructural development in his state, saying that Benue is one of the least developed states in northern Nigeria.

Alia made this statement on Saturday when he broke Ramadan fast with Muslim faithful in Makurdi.

Advertisement

He, however, vowed that the situation must change as his administration was determined to embark on developmental projects that would put Benue in a pride of place among other states in the country.

“Out of the 19 northern states, Benue is one of the very least developed. It is just now that we are even installing solar street lights.

“As we started work, hyenas came out to bite. They are demanding that we should not construct roads, build schools, pay salaries and provide street lights and I am saying ‘No’.

“The poor masses of Benue voted for me in an unprecedented manner. It is better I work for the masses.

Advertisement

“Today I invite the young generation to go to the farms. Let us go to the farm. Join cooperatives and we will support you. The state government will give you the capital to farm.

“Nigeria should not be talking about food insecurity. Benue alone can feed Nigeria if crises are stopped and farmers are able to return to their farms,’’ he said.

Alia advised Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of unity to be able to confront common enemies like bandits, kidnappers and corruption, among others.

The governor emphasised that Nigeria needs unity in diversity to make meaningful progress in the comity of nations.

“We are all one. And this is why we have inter-marriages. My sister is married to one of you (Muslims) and I find a lot of love in her home.

Advertisement

“All our holy books speak about peace and love. Why do we create divisions and hatred?

“The one who created us all desire that we are peaceful and love one another,’’ he said.

The Benue governor also urged Nigerians to change their perception about government, about themselves and about religion, stressing that none of the holy books talked about picking tents against one another.

“We were living together peacefully for decades until the bad guys, bandits and gunmen came killing us.

“They are not our friends. They don’t want peace. They are against us and we must unite to stop them.

“We are the ones to prevent insecurity. The police and military can only help us to succeed. So no bad egg should hide under our good shield to cause us harm,’’ he said.