Benue Seeks FG’s Support To Feed 13,000 Cameroonian Refugees

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The Benue Government has appealed to the Federal Government for assistance to sustain its care for the 13,000 Cameroonians taking refuge in the state.

The Executive Secretary (ES), Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Dr James Iorpuu, made the appeal on Thursday in Makurdi during the agency’s monthly distribution of relief materials to vulnerable groups.

Iorpuu, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, explained that the refugees have been living in Kwande Local Government Area since 2017.

The ES noted that refugees have even outnumbered members of their host community who were slightly above 3000.

He stated that the Benue Government was overwhelmed and hence the appeal for FG intervention.

While assuring that the state would continue to host the foreigners, he, however, said that the gesture was taking a toll on Benue.

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Iorpuu commended the resilience and courage of displaced persons despite the challenges they continue to face.

The permanent secretary acknowledged the contributions of local and international partners, especially the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to him, the UNHCR secured funding through the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund to assist vulnerable persons in Guma and Makurdi LGAs.

He highlighted the agency’s ongoing collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on disaster risk reduction initiatives aimed at improving community preparedness and emergency response.

The BSEMA boss further appreciated government agencies, the media, logistics providers, volunteers, and SEMA staff for their commitment and professionalism in supporting humanitarian operations.

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He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and compassionate service to affected communities across Benue State.

Iorpuu commended the Benue Government, particularly Gov. Hyacinth Alia, for sustained funding and support that strengthened emergency response efforts and improved assistance to vulnerable populations.

He explained that the agency is distributing relief materials to 15 camps, host communities, orphanage homes, schools for persons with special needs, and old people’s homes.

He listed the items distributed to include 2,695 bags of rice, 685 bags of beans, 466 bags of gari, 762 cartons of Indomie noodles, 40 gallons of groundnut oil, 125 gallons of red oil, 32 cartons of seasoning cubes, 450 cartons of malt drinks, 19 bags of salt, and 115 bags of sugar.