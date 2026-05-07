Otti Inaugurates Boards, Agencies, Charges Members On Accountability

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Abia State Dr. Alex Otti has charged the newly inaugurated Boards members and Agencies, to uphold accountability, strengthen institutional governance as well as support his administration’s development agenda.

The newly inaugurated Boards and Agencies which cut across Health, Education, Investment, Road Infrastructure, Services among others

include; the Governing Council of the Public-Private Partnership and Investment Promotion Office, Rural Access Roads Agency, State Roads Fund, Abia State Lottery Board, Abia State University Teaching Hospital,(ABSUTH) Management Board and the Abia State Library Board.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, held at the Okpara Auditorium Umuahia on Thursday, Governor Otti said that the inauguration is a strategic move aimed at deepening institutional leadership and improving governance across critical sectors of the state economy.

The Governor added that the inauguration of the Boards and Agencies would drive the actualisation of his administration’s medium- and long-term multi-sectoral development and sustainability objectives.

“Beyond this ceremony, this is an important government function aimed at strengthening institutional leadership, deepening a culture of accountability and improving the tone and structure of efficiency across several frontlines.”

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“This event is also about strengthening the capacity for the implementation of government policies and programs with a view to improving the social and economic outlook of the state.

Governor Otti while congratulating the newly inaugurated board members, described them as seasoned professionals with proven competence in their respective fields and stressed that their appointments were based strictly on merit.

He expressed confidence in their capacity to contribute meaningfully to governance and public service delivery.

“We are optimistic that you will avail the state of your enormous wealth of experience, skills and competencies as you take on this responsibility,” he said.

The governor, however, cautioned the appointees against unnecessary interference in the day-to-day operations of ministries, departments and agencies, warning that conflict with management teams could undermine efficiency and productivity.

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“There should be no room for conflict or any misunderstanding that could steal your time and focus.

“The boards are strictly responsible for policy formulation, strategic guidance, and institutional oversight, except if you are an executive. The responsibility of day-to-day management of affairs belongs to management.

“The boards, as you may already know, are set up to instill a proper sense of stewardship within the organizations you supervise, monitor performance, uphold accountability, and other responsibilities that shrink the openness for abuses and recklessness.

“You are encouraged to be mindful of your powers and the limits thereto because you would not be working without the management of the institutions”, he warned.

Governor Otti also urged management teams of the MDAs to cooperate fully with the newly inaugurated board members and give them every required support.

The Governor assured the appointees that adequate welfare arrangements have been made to enable them carry out their assignments effectively.

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He also commended the State House of Assembly for providing legislative support towards the establishment of some of the agencies whose boards were inaugurated.

Governor Otti disclosed that more agencies would be inaugurated after the completion of legislative processes establishing them.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated board members, the Chairman, Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Management Board, Dr. Mrs Ezinne Benjamin-Kalu, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for the confidence reposed in them and pledged their commitment to supporting the administration’s reform agenda.

Dr Ben-Kalu noted that the appointments reflected the present administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and improving institutional performance across all sectors.

She assured that the boards would work closely with relevant stakeholders to deliver quality service and support the continued repositioning of government institutions.

“I do not take this responsibility for granted, being a very passionate person in contributing to the development of our state, I am sure this is the heart of every member of the board that has been inaugurated today”, Dr Ben-Kalu said.