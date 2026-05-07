CAC Rolls Out Direct Payment Gateway For Business Services

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The Corporate Affairs Commission has introduced a direct payment option on its registration portal as part of efforts to simplify business filing processes, improve service delivery, and strengthen transparency in government revenue collection.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday, the Commission said customers can now make payments directly on its Intelligent Company Registration Portal (iCRP) through the Revenue Optimisation and Assurance Project (REV-OP) platform.

“The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) wishes to notify its esteemed customers that payments for the following filings can now be conveniently made directly on our portal via ReVOps on the Intelligent Company Registration Portal (iCRP),” the statement said.

The development marks a significant shift in the Commission’s digital transformation drive, aimed at reducing bottlenecks associated with company registration and post-incorporation filings while enhancing the efficiency of its online services.

Under the new arrangement, users can now process payments directly for services including Annual Returns Filing, Change of Business Address, Cessation of Business, Change of Name, and Change of Objects.

Other filings covered include changes to Proprietor or Partner details as well as requests for Certified True Copies.

Before the introduction of the new payment option, the Commission relied mainly on the Remita payment gateway, which supported transactions through debit cards, bank transfers, and branch payments.

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Industry observers say the transition to direct portal payments could shorten processing timelines, improve transaction tracking, and reduce payment-related delays often experienced by businesses and legal practitioners using the Commission’s platform.

The REV-OP initiative, launched by the Federal Government last year, is designed to strengthen public financial management systems by blocking revenue leakages, improving accountability, and promoting greater transparency across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The project is anchored on three major pillars, transparency, efficiency, and digital transformation, with a focus on leveraging technology to modernise government revenue administration.

Analysts note that the CAC’s adoption of the platform aligns with the Federal Government’s broader digitalisation agenda, which seeks to improve internally generated revenue collection through technology-driven systems and real-time monitoring mechanisms.

The Commission said the integration would also support data-driven decision-making and create a more seamless experience for businesses interacting with the agency’s online registration services.