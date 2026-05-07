Adidi Begins Bwari Grassroots Tour, Gains Massive Ward-Level Support

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House of Representatives aspirant for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi, on Thursday commenced her grassroots ward tour across Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) with strategic visits to Kawu, Shere, and Igu wards, where she met extensively with ward executives and community stakeholders.

The tour, which marks the beginning of direct consultations at the ward level, was warmly received by party leaders and grassroots stakeholders who commended the aspirant for personally visiting them in their local communities rather than summoning them to town meetings.

In Kawu Ward, Hon. Adidi first paid a respectful visit to representatives of the Chief before proceeding to hold aSarah meeting with the ward executives. The ward leaders praised her humility, sincerity, and commitment to grassroots politics, noting that she was the only aspirant who deemed it important to come directly to their locality to engage them personally.

The same sentiments were echoed in Shere Ward, where party executives openly declared their support for her aspiration. They commended her accessibility and described her consultation style as a refreshing departure from the norm, emphasizing that her willingness to meet them on their home ground demonstrated genuine respect for the people.

At Igu Ward, executives noted that Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi is the first female aspirant to personally visit and engage with them at the ward level. They applauded her courage, determination, and people-centered approach, assuring her of their readiness to mobilize support for her across the ward.

Across all three wards visited, stakeholders consistently described Hon. Adidi as sincere, grassroots-oriented, and deeply committed to inclusive representation. They pledged to rally behind her aspiration and work collectively toward ensuring her success in the forthcoming elections.

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Speaking during the engagements, Hon. Adidi reiterated her commitment to servant leadership, inclusive governance, and sustained grassroots engagement. She emphasized that meaningful representation begins with listening directly to the people and understanding their needs firsthand.

The ward tour is expected to continue across other wards in Bwari Area Council in the coming days as consultations intensify ahead of the elections.